ASK U: How does grilling and fireworks honor the 4th of July?

For the Fourth of July, Americans celebrate the holiday with Fireworks and BBQ. But, why? Also, some people may not celebrate the fourth the same way. So, how do they celebrate Independence Day?

KASU News intern Cidney Davis was out at Kroger in Jonesboro to ask some listeners like you how grilling and fireworks honor the Forth of July. She produced this latest entry for our new Vox Pop segment called "ASK U"

The voices in the vox pop were Loretta Boling, Jerry Bush, Stewart Posick, Lanore Hensley, and Jack Hardy. By the way, History.com says that fireworks became part of America's traditional Independence Day celebration as far back as 1777. That was when ships in Philadelphia during a celebration fired a 13-gun salute in honor of the 13 colonies. That celebration was the first reported organized Independence Day celebration.

