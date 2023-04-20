Arkansas Highway Commission reaches settlement with two Craighead County businesses over Highway Beautification Act violations

The Arkansas State Highway Commission has come to a consent settlement with I&C Rentals Inc. and Island Ready Mix LLC, two businesses located in Craighead County. According to a report from the Jonesboro Sun, the commission had filed a lawsuit against the companies for violating the Arkansas Highway Beautification Act.

Under the terms of the settlement, the businesses will have 30 days to remove or screen any junked vehicles and scrap materials that can be easily seen from the highway. The Arkansas State Highway Commission has been increasing its enforcement efforts related to the Highway Beautification Act over the past year.

The recent settlement is part of these efforts, which aim to keep the state's highways clean and visually appealing. A property in Poinsett County will also face a contempt hearing in June for similar violations.

The Arkansas Highway Beautification Act was enacted in 1967 to regulate outdoor advertising and remove any nonconforming signs, junkyards, or debris from the state's highways. Violations of the Act can result in fines, removal orders, and other legal actions.