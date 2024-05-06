Rep. Womack, Crawford will play role in rebuilding of collapsed bridge in Baltimore

Last week, U.S Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, visited the site where the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in Baltimore, Maryland.

As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, Womack will help with the rebuilding process of the bridge. In an interview with Arkies in the Beltway, a podcast by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Womack said the federal government will be involved with helping pay for the rebuilding of the bridge, but is not sure how much the federal government will contribute.

“Eventually, there will be a bill to be paid and quite frankly I think that members that were there today recognize that this is not something that Maryland is going to be able to do on its own,” he said.

U.S President Joe Biden has said the federal government will help rebuild the bridge. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Maryland officials believe it could cost around $1.9 billion to rebuild the bridge.

U.S Rep. Rick Crawford, R-Jonesboro, will also play a role in helping rebuild the bridge. He said he has visited Baltimore to view the damage. Crawford is a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, which is also one of the committees that will help oversee the rebuilding of the bridge.

