Jonesboro breaks ground on sportsplex, official name revealed 

The Jonesboro Sportsplex Steering Committee and Advertising and Promotion (A&P) Commission broke ground and revealed its official name, Ridge Athletics Center, during a Friday, April 11 ceremony.

Craig Rickert, Executive Director of A&P, said the committee has already discussed nicknames for the facility, such as The Ridge, RAC, and RAC on Race.

"It's been a long time coming. It's been hard to keep that secret," Rickert said during the name unveiling. "The name is strong and unique, just like the people here in Jonesboro."

The 203,000-square-foot facility is off Race Street, with the west side facing McClellan Drive.

"This is a monumental day in the City of Jonesboro and the Northeast Arkansas region," Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said.

Copenhaver said he wants Jonesboro to become "100,000 people strong" during his State of the City Address in March. He said the complex will help reach that goal.

The facility will include a full-service kitchen, cafeteria, two gym areas, 12 basketball courts that can be converted to 24 volleyball courts or 36 pickleball courts, and a 32,000-square-foot event/convention center.

The RAC will also feature several aquatic features, including a natatorium with a 50-meter-long pool for competitive swimming and diving and a warm-up pool. There will also be an outdoor aquatic center with a pool, slide, and splash pad.

Eric Sullivan, an official with The Sports Facilities Company, is one of the partners in the planning and managing the RAC.

"Visitors will come from around the country and even internationally to experience Jonesboro and all it has to offer beyond the walls of this venue," Sullivan said.

Sullivan also said RAC will provide life-saving swim lessons, careers, and low-impact fitness for seniors.

"This project will forge community," Sullivan said. "The Ridge will be a community hub for years to come."

The Ridge is expected to open in late summer or early fall of 2026 and cost around $74.6 million.