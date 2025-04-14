Former Jonesboro Coach Killed in Car Accident

Matthew "Matt" Williams, a former Jonesboro High School coach, was killed late Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident in Pine Bluff.

According to a statement from the Pine Bluff Police Department, a white Nissan Altima driven by Williams, 37, was traveling southbound on South Hazel Street, and a 2015 GMC Sierra driven by Darrion William, 38, was traveling northbound.

The two vehicles collided, ejecting the other William from his car, who was then transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center, where he is in critical condition. Williams was pronounced dead on the scene by the Jefferson County Deputy Coroner. The accident occurred at around 11:01 p.m.

Police ask anyone with information on the accident to call the detective office tip line at (870) 730-2106, the detective office at (870) 730-2090, or the dispatch center at (870) 541-5300.

Williams recently completed his first season as White Hall High School's boys' basketball coach. The previous year, he was head coach at Texarkana High School. He was also a former assistant coach at Springdale and Jonesboro. In Jonesboro, Williams served as the head cross country coach and assistant on the Hurricane boys' basketball team.

He began his career as the director of basketball operations for the men's program at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau.

Williams is a Jonesboro Native.