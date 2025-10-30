Toronto's rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage had a record-breaking Game 5

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

This year's World Series between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Los Angeles Dodgers, it's a real gift to baseball fans, and it keeps on giving.

Last night's game, the fifth game, was no exception. The Blue Jays beat the Dodgers 6-1.

SUMMERS: But what stood out was the performance of rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Ground ball to third. To second one. To first for two. You asked. He delivered, and he is walking...

CHANG: Yesavage's outing, heard there on the Canadian broadcaster Sportsnet, was among the best ever by a rookie pitching in the World Series.

SUMMERS: In seven innings, he struck out 12 batters, breaking the World Series record set by a rookie more than 75 years ago.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: You don't see this kind of thing - a guy this young and this inexperienced doing this on this stage. This doesn't happen.

CHANG: Adding another layer to the 22-year-old's Cinderella story is his journey just this year. Yesavage started the season playing deep in the minor leagues in Single-A.

SUMMERS: Over the course of the year, he rose up through - get this - four levels to reach the majors and pitch on the biggest stage in baseball.

CHANG: At a press conference after the game, Yesavage reflected on his unlikely rise to the mound in the World Series.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TREY YESAVAGE: Yeah, it's a crazy world. Crazy world. Hollywood couldn't have made it this good. So just being a part of this, I'm just very blessed.

SUMMERS: After Yesavage's gem last night, the Blue Jays are now just one game away from winning the World Series, and it would be the first for Toronto since 1993. Game 6 is tomorrow night.

