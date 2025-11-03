Jaguars kicker Cam Little breaks NFL field goal record

JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:

The NFL has a new field goal record.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

That's right. Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailed a booming 68-yard field goal yesterday, beating the 66-yarder from Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021.

SUMMERS: Now, while Tucker's hit the crossbar and barely made it, Little's soared cleanly through.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: It's out there. It's out there. And it's good.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

LIAM COEN: It was like we won the Super Bowl, and it was what ignited us.

SUMMERS: After the game, Jaguars head coach Liam Coen credited Little's kick, which ended the first half, as the spark the team needed to eventually beat the Las Vegas Raiders 30-29 in overtime.

CHANG: Little said the recipe for success was easy.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

CAM LITTLE: Take it straight enough, kick it long enough, and it goes in.

SUMMERS: And 68 yards is actually not Little's longest field goal this year.

CHANG: During the preseason, which doesn't count towards the regular season record, Little kicked the ball 70 yards. So Little could easily end up giving his own record the boot.

(SOUNDBITE OF A TRIBE CALLED QUEST SONG, "CAN I KICK IT?") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.