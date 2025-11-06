WNBA contract talks extended after the league and its players fail to reach a deal

A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:

The WNBA is extending its contract with the players' union because negotiations over a new deal are still ongoing. As the popularity of women's basketball skyrockets, major sticking points include issues such as salaries and revenue sharing. Now, to hear more about what the players are asking for, we've called up Erin Drake. She's the senior legal counsel for the Women's National Basketball Players Association. Erin, so what would you say is the No. 1 issue that the players in the league are most far apart on?

ERIN DRAKE: A salary system tied to a meaningful share of the revenue that the players helped generate and that the - and from the business that they've built.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. Because right now, it's - what? - about 9% of the revenue of the WNBA goes to the players. And in the NBA, it's about 49- to 51%. So NBA players get about half. Is that something that you think can be made up in negotiations by the time next season's supposed to start?

DRAKE: Absolutely. It has to be. The players have been consistent that that is their demand. And in fact, that 9% figure is the addition of all the kind of salaries and benefits that players have. But under the current system, the players have been left out of the growth of this business, and they are looking to change that.

MARTÍNEZ: Yeah. And growth is definitely something that's happening with the WNBA. Next year, there's supposed to be an 11-year, $2.2 billion media rights deal that's supposed to start and two new teams - Toronto Tempo and Portland Fire. They're supposed to get underway next year. So clearly, the league is growing. But let me ask you this, Erin. I mean, if it comes down to it, I'm wondering, are the players prepared to strike if it comes down to it? 'Cause I saw Sophie Cunningham of the Indiana Fever last month say that - she said, I quote, "I promise you, if - we aren't going to play until they give us what we deserve." So are the players willing to do a strike?

DRAKE: Over the past year, the players have been consistent. They are at the table. They are doing the hard work, and they know their value, and that value must be reflected in a deal. And I think if a work stoppage were to come to pass, that's going to reflect just how far apart the league and the players remain and the inability to truly value them at their worth.

MARTÍNEZ: When it comes to a strike, though, in other leagues, the players seem to take the brunt of the public criticism. Are you concerned that all of the goodwill and fan interest that has been built up, especially over the last few years, might all of a sudden be eroded if the players decide to strike?

DRAKE: No. And part of that is because the public is with us. The fans are with the players. They understand that when they show up at the arena, when they buy jerseys, when they buy ticket sales, when they buy merch, that money does not go to the players, and that is fundamentally wrong. That is fundamentally antithetical to the growth of a business, and the public knows that. The players also know that. And it would be unfortunate if the league continued to act as if that weren't true.

MARTÍNEZ: One more thing really quick, Erin - just a few seconds. Is this kind of just what happens when a business grows? I mean, labor situations like this just, you know, are going to occur because, you know, there's more money at stake.

DRAKE: The players are looking to evolve this business. I think you mentioned all that growth. There are also an additional three teams that are coming online between now and the end of the decade. That kind of growth can't survive in the system that currently exists, and it must change.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Erin...

DRAKE: It must change.

MARTÍNEZ: That's Erin Drake, senior legal counsel for the WNBA Players' Association. Thank you very much, Erin.

DRAKE: Thanks.

MARTÍNEZ: And the WNBA told us in a statement they've been negotiating in good faith and their top priority is getting a deal that, quote, "addresses players' ask for significant increases in pay and benefits while ensuring the long-term growth and success of the league."

