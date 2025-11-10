Understanding food addiction

There’s been debate among scientists and psychiatrists over whether people can be addicted to food the way they can be addicted to other substances like cigarettes and alcohol, and a consensus is emerging that yes, they can.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Claire Wilcox, who’s an associate professor of transnational neuroscience at the Mind Research Network and adjunct faculty at the University of New Mexico, specializing in addiction and food addiction. She’s also the author of the book “Rewire Your Food-Addicted Brain.”

