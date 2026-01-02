Mocktails to inspire you through Dry January

America’s Test Kitchen’s senior book editor Joe Gitter joins host Indira Lakshmanan with his advice and tips for how to make and experience excellent mocktails for Dry January. He also hosts the YouTube show “The Cocktail Lab.”

Recipe: Coconut Daiquiri (zero-proof)

Makes 1 cocktail

Ingredients:

2 ounces coconut water

¾ ounce lime juice, plus lime slice for garnishing

½ ounce simple syrup (recipe follows)

Instructions:

Add coconut water, lime juice, and simple syrup to cocktail shaker, then fill with ice. Shake mixture until fully combined and well chilled, about 15 seconds. Double-strain cocktail into chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with lime slice and serve.

Simple Syrup

Makes about 8 ounces

Ingredients:

¾ cup sugar

5 ounces warm tap water

Instructions:

Whisk sugar and warm water in bowl until sugar has dissolved. Let cool completely, about 10 minutes, before transferring to an airtight container.

Refrigerate for up to 1 month.

Recipe: Tamarind and Tonic (zero-proof)

