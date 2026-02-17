© 2026 KASU
Is your local lake frozen over? Try ice boating

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published February 17, 2026 at 11:06 AM CST
Ice boat racer and sailor, Ray Gauthier, 72, sails across the ice at Claiborne Cove, in Claiborne, Md., on Monday. The unusually long stretch of subfreezing temperatures created optimal conditions in an area where the water rarely freezes. (Wesley Lapointe for NPR)
Wesley Lapointe for NPR
NPR’s Frank Langfitt discusses his adventures ice boating on the Chesapeake Bay with Here & Now‘s host Peter O’Dowd.

 

