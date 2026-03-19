Kick your tiredness with these 7 natural energy boosters

About a decade ago, Dr. Amy Shah was in a near-constant state of exhaustion.

As a working mom of two young children, it was true she was busy. But she wasn't willing to accept the feeling of running on empty all the time, which her colleagues said was "totally normal" for her age and lifestyle.

"It felt disappointing that this was just going to be life," she says.

Shah's quest to regain her vitality led her in 2021 to write I'm So Effing Tired: A Proven Plan to Beat Burnout, Boost Your Energy, and Reclaim Your Life .

Through her research, she found that a full calendar doesn't have to mean feeling sapped at the end of every day. There are simple, natural ways to jumpstart your personal battery — that don't require a double-shot of espresso every morning.

Shah, along with a clinical psychologist and a leadership coach, explain how to banish daily bouts of tiredness and boost energy levels in both body and mind.

Go for a gut-happy diet

/ Beck Harlan/NPR / Beck Harlan/NPR Keep your gut happy with a diversified diet, says Dr. Amy Shah. Choose nutrient-dense, high-fiber foods like avocados, seeds, nuts and cruciferous vegetables like cauliflower, and lean cuts of meat like fish.

The food you eat and the gut bacteria that process that food influence your energy levels, says Shah, a medical doctor and a specialist in immunology and nutrition.

They can either support the production of energy-giving hormones like serotonin — or create inflammation, which drains energy by redirecting your fuel to problem areas instead of fully powering physical and mental activity.

So if you want more natural gusto, be good to your gut, she says. Here's how.

Eat more nutrient-dense, high-fiber foods

They can support gut health by improving digestion, boosting your metabolism rate and promoting serotonin production. The top of that grocery list are high fiber foods like blueberries, avocados, seeds and nuts, leafy greens and cruciferous vegetables.

Skip the sugary, caffeinated drinks

They're the "worst offenders" to your energy levels, Shah says. "Your blood sugar spikes then drops. Your cortisol spikes. Your inflammation levels rise. And all of that happens so fast."

Many sodas and energy drinks may give you a quick surge of energy initially, but will often make you feel even more tired and sluggish once that rush has worn off, she says.

Avoid processed meats

They have ingredients that have been linked to increased inflammation and other health issues like cancer and high blood pressure, she says.

Shah's No. 1 recommendation is to eat a plant-based diet, which she follows herself. But if you do choose to eat meat, she says to opt for lean, organic choices like hormone-free chicken or grass-fed beef, which may not be as problematic for your gut.

Supercharge your circadian rhythm

When your body's internal clock is in sync and running smoothly , good energy — qualities like increased mood, quicker reaction time and better cognitive performance — will follow suit, says Shah.

So if you're constantly waking up on the wrong side of the bed or feel the need to doze at your desk, Shah says it may be time to reset your circadian rhythm. Here's how.

Expose yourself to sunlight early in the morning.

It signals the brain to stop producing sleep-inducing melatonin and tells the body to wake up. "That's one of the easiest ways to boost energy," Shah says.

Align your eating schedule with your biological clock

Our guts are programmed to work for 12 hours at a time, Shah says. Eating for too long of a time period and too heavily at night can disrupt your gut's necessary rest.

So consider aligning your eating schedule with your body's natural circadian rhythm. Eat during daylight hours, then give your digestive system a break during nighttime hours. Shah says you should stop eating three hours before bed and give your body at least a 12-hour break between eating periods to let your gut fully rest and digest.

Charge your emotional battery

Finding fresh energy doesn't only happen in the body. It's a mental process too. If you're seeking more motivation or enthusiasm in your days, here are a few ideas.

De-stress on the daily

/ Beck Harlan/NPR / Beck Harlan/NPR Don't save the activities that relax you — like journaling — for the weekend. Make time to do it every day to help replenish your energy reserves, says clinical psychologist Enmanuel Mercedes.

Whether we're being sapped by parenting decisions, job hunting, health troubles or world weariness, many of us could use a charge to our internal battery, says clinical psychologist Enmanuel Mercedes , who counsels many (often exhausted) parents.

But if you're always waiting until the weekend to take a load off, he says it's time to rethink your stress-relief strategy.

"That's the equivalent of practicing a skill once a month then thinking, 'Why am I not getting any better?'" Mercedes says. "Every day you're dealing with stress, so every day you need a recovery process."

Build in daily mental and emotional battery-boosters for yourself, he says. That might be a morning workout, a journaling practice or something as simple as a nightly crossword. Research has shown that the right restorative ritual could decrease anxiety and make you feel more in control .

Chase delight with a hobby

/ Photo Illustration by Beck Harlan/NPR / Photo Illustration by Beck Harlan/NPR Dabbling in a hobby can help give you a "little shot of exhilaration when you learn something new," says leadership coach Karen Walrond.

It might seem counterintuitive to put more activities on your calendar, but pursuing a hobby purely for your own enjoyment can be energizing, says Karen Walrond , a leadership coach and the author of In Defense of Dabbling: The Brilliance of Being a Total Amateur .

Walrond says her hobbies, which have ranged from scuba diving to pottery to piano, encourage a routine of "taking care of myself so I can maintain my energy."

Research has shown that hobbies can help you live longer , reduce stress and foster social connections , and inspire a child-like sense of wonder and awe .

"Chasing that delight in yourself, that little shot of exhilaration when you learn something new, that's how we live well, that's how we age well," Walrond says. "That, to me, is the secret sauce of living."

This story was edited by Malaka Gharib. We'd love to hear from you. Leave us a voicemail at 202-216-9823, or email us at LifeKit@npr.org.

Listen to Life Kit on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, and sign up for our newsletter. Follow us on Instagram: @nprlifekit.



Copyright 2026 NPR