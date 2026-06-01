'Top Chef' Claudette Zepeda on 'Cooking the Borderlands'

San Diego-based chef Claudette Zepeda has been going back and forth to Mexico her entire life. Now in “Cooking The Borderlands: Spice and Smoke Between Mexico and the States,” Zepeda shares the many cuisines that she’s found in her journeys.

She joins host Peter O’Dowd to talk about the book.

Book excerpt: ‘Cooking the Borderlands’

By Claudette Zepeda

Tres leches gelatina con mango

Frijoles rancheros

Reprinted with permission from “Cooking the Borderlands: Spice and Smoke Between Mexico and the States” by Claudette Zepeda. Copyright © 2026 by Claudette Zepeda.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR