40-year-old Cape Verde goalkeeper keeps favorite Spain to 0 goals at World Cup

ATLANTA — It took Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha all of his 40 years on Earth to make his World Cup debut.

The long, long wait was worth every fleeting second.

Vozinha recorded seven saves Monday, holding Spain's star-studded lineup to a shocking 0-0 draw. The veteran keeper was everywhere as the Spanish team and its fans became increasingly frustrated, despite dominating possession and unleashing 27 shots. Not even the second-half entrance of young superstar Lamine Yamal could crack the code to get past Vozinha and the Cape Verde defense.

As the final whistle blew, Vozinha hunched over near his net and cried before being embraced by his teammates. Cape Verde, in its first-ever World Cup match, had gotten a point against Spain, the 2010 champion and one of the tournament favorites this year.

Vozinha said he was overcome by emotions thinking about his loved ones who were unable to see his finest performance: his grandparents who had raised him, and his mother. His grandparents died a few years ago. And his mother had been unable to gather the money in time to secure a visa to enter the U.S., Vozinha said.

Jacob Kupferman / AP / AP Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha (1) and Deroy Duarte (14) celebrate a tie during the World Cup Group H soccer match between Spain and Cape Verde in Atlanta, Monday, June 15, 2026.

Cape Verde is among 50 countries whose citizens face bonds of up to $15,000 to secure a U.S. visa, part of President Donald Trump's broader crackdown on travelers from countries that officials said had high rates of visa overstays. The Trump administration last month suspended the requirement for ticket-holders from Cape Verde and four other World Cup nations, but critics said it was too late for many fans.

Vozinha's performance was a culmination of a career that didn't even start at the professional level until Vozinha made his debut at the age of 25 for Angolan club Progresso. Since then, he's had stops in Moldova, Cyprus, Slovakia and Portugal, where he currently plays for Chaves in the Portuguese second division.

He joined the national team in 2012 and at times, Vozinha said, he thought about retiring from the national team, but he "continued because of this dream."

"I work all my life for this, for this moment, for this dream," Vozinha said. "A lot of generations in the past (dreamed of) this day but they did not achieve. And now the dream comes true."

The word "vozinha" is Portuguese for "little grandmother," and the goalkeeper said he was given the nickname by older kids who would beat him on the soccer field and then laugh, saying he was going home to complain to his grandparents. Years later, he took on the nickname after someone else on his club also had the same first name, Josimar.

These days, Cape Verde defender Steven Moreira said he and his teammates like to tease Vozinha about his age. He said he was proud of the keeper, calling him a "big legend" who had a "crazy game" and showed that age doesn't matter.

Fans across the world noticed, too: Vozinha's following on Instagram exploded from around 50,000 people to more than 2.4 million a few hours after the match.

"He lives and breathes Cape Verde," said defender Pico Lopes, who noted Vozinha can come across as a strict teammate during practice. "He's always on us to keep us on time. But that's what he does. He pushes us to be better. And you saw it today — he leads by example."

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