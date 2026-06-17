© 2026 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Congenital syphilis is preventable. Recently, cases have been rising

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 17, 2026 at 10:59 AM CDT

Congenital syphilis is considered a “never event,” something preventable that should never happen. But cases have been rising steadily over the past decade. A national shortage of the only drug approved for pregnant women with the disease may be hampering the response.

Eric Boodman, a reporter with STAT, joins us to discuss why this preventable disease is on the rise again.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Health and Sports Here & Now
Here & Now Newsroom