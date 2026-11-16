© 2026 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

U.S. loses measles elimination status, global health authorities say

WBUR
Published November 16, 2026 at 11:00 AM CST
A combination measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is prepared at Pennsylvania Department of Health measles vaccination clinic located in Lancaster County in Peach Bottom, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. (Matt Rourke/AP)
Matt Rourke/AP
A combination measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is prepared at Pennsylvania Department of Health measles vaccination clinic located in Lancaster County in Peach Bottom, Pa., Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2026. (Matt Rourke/AP)

The United States has lost its measles elimination status, a designation the country first achieved in 2000. The Pan American Health Organization, a regional office of the World Health Organization, concluded during meetings last week that measles has reestablished sustained transmission in the U.S. This comes as the United States is battling its worst measles outbreak in 35 years.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Dr. Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center and professor of epidemiology at Brown University, about the implications.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Health and Sports Here & Now