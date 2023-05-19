© 2023 KASU
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield offers free mental health first aid classes statewide

KASU | By Zoe Zipfel,
Brandon Tabor
Published May 19, 2023 at 9:20 AM CDT

Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield is having a class in Jonesboro to educate people about the importance of mental health first aid. KASU News Intern Zoe Zipfel spoke to instructor Scott Gann about the class. Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield is hosting similar classes across the state through September.

More details are on the Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield website.

Brandon Tabor
