Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield offers free mental health first aid classes statewide
Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield is having a class in Jonesboro to educate people about the importance of mental health first aid. KASU News Intern Zoe Zipfel spoke to instructor Scott Gann about the class. Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield is hosting similar classes across the state through September.
More details are on the Arkansas Blue Cross/Blue Shield website.