Uniting for social justice and equality: Future for Felons hosts annual event to foster inclusivity and support for all

The faith-based organization Future for Felons is hosting a Social Justice and Equity Day at A-State on April 14th. The group has partnered with the Jet Bus System to provide free rides around Jonesboro and offers snacks and entertainment at the conference.

KASU News intern Cidney Davis spoke to the Future For Felons leader, minister Ime Elugbe for more information about the event.

CIDNEY DAVIS: With the event it is called the Social Justice and Equality day. Can you tell me what does equality look like or stand for, for Future for Felons.

IME ELUGBE: So that's, I mean, the first thing that's coming to my mind is what's good for the goose is good for the gander. Looking at it from a faith-based [perspective], because Future for Felons is faith based, whether or not if you live in a mansion or you're homeless, the prayer, the rubric of the model prayer that Jesus gave us, he says, “Our Father,” so we're all on equal ground when it comes to God. It doesn't matter what your status is in society. When you come before God, you say, “Our Father,” so that makes us brothers. And so, rather than look down on somebody because they are struggling or whatever the case may be, why not lift them up and give them the helping hand. That's kind-of the idea. Let's focus on what unites us as opposed to what separates us, you know, and so that equality thing and social justice, they kind-of go hand in hand, you know, it kind-of goes hand in hand there. And so we, at least hope that because, we're gonna do it yearly, and we're hoping that as the years go by, they and the features and the events we do and the vision of it grows. So like I said, more businesses begin to participate. Maybe restaurants say, “hey, on that day, free lunch,” you know, something like that, you know. With social justice and equality, it should be on the forefront of our minds. We shouldn't have to wait until [something] tragic. We don’t want to wait till that happens. You know, let's keep it on the forefront since it's part of our fabric. Let's keep it in the forefront. Let's talk about it. Let's discuss it.

CIDNEY: Minister Elugbe. Now, I want to ask during this event, what is going on?

ELUGBE: There will be an opening prayer, there will be an emcee who will facilitate the events there in the Black River room. We have two keynote speakers. One is Chief Elliot and the other is Shamal Carter, who is president of the NAACP, Craighead County chapter and so those are the two keynote speakers. And then we'll have some entertainment, jazz music. At the end—a question-and-answer segment. Real briefly about 15 minutes ya know. And, of course, we'll have refreshments which was sponsored by the [A-State] Office of Diversity and Dr. Lonnie Williams. And so we're grateful for that.We have certain churches that have been sponsors.

CIDNEY: What do you want Jonesboro, or really just the public to understand about the Future for Felons group, or the event?

ELUGBE: That at the end of the day, as human beings, we're not, we're not that different. You know, so you take the initiative and do the same for your neighbor. And so that's, that's the message here,

CIDNEY: Minister Elugbe thank you so much for taking the time out of your schedule to come talk with me.

ELUGBE:No problem. No problem.

CIDNEY: Yes, that was an interview with Minister Ime Elugbe leader of the future felons group in Jonesboro. I'm CIDNEY Davis for KASU News.

