Arkansas State Police Search for Missing Teenager, Aubrey Halliday

Published April 20, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT
The Arkansas State Police are currently conducting a search for Aubrey Halliday, 17, who was last seen on Monday night on Western Hills Lane in Mountain Home.
The Arkansas State Police are currently conducting a search for Aubrey Halliday, 17, who was last seen on Monday night on Western Hills Lane in Mountain Home.

A 17-year-old teenager from Mountain Home, Arkansas, remains missing and is believed to be in danger, according to local authorities. The Arkansas State Police are currently conducting a search for Aubrey Halliday, who was last seen on Monday night on Western Hills Lane in Mountain Home.

Halliday is described as a white teenage girl with shoulder-length wavy brown hair, standing 5'6" tall and weighing 132 pounds. She typically wears sweatpants and drawstring hoodies, but it's unclear what she was wearing when she was last seen. Police also do not know which direction she was traveling in.

The Mountain Home Police are encouraging anyone with information regarding Halliday's whereabouts to contact them immediately at 870-425-6336.

