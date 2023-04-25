© 2023 KASU
Wynne Train Overpass - Website Header Background - 2880x210.png
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Justice & Crime
KASU News Graphic 300x225.png
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.

Man files lawsuit against Diocese of Little Rock and two churches over alleged sexual abuse by now-deceased Pocahontas priest

KASU | By KASU Newsroom
Published April 25, 2023 at 9:28 AM CDT

An anonymous White County man has filed a lawsuit against the Diocese of Little Rock and two churches where a now-deceased Catholic priest from Pocahontas served as pastor.

The man alleges that he was sexually abused by the priest, Richard Davis, when he was a 10-year-old altar boy 42 years ago. According to a report by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the man, referred to in the suit as "John Doe," is seeking compensation for vicarious liability for Davis' actions, as well as negligence, negligent supervision and retention of an employee, failure to protect him, and premises liability.

The Diocese of Little Rock said that this is reportedly the first time anyone has made allegations against Davis. Doe is asking for a jury trial to rule on compensatory and punitive damages.

Tags
Justice & Crime Arkansas Democrat-GazettePocahontasCatholic ChurchWhite CountyDiocese of Little Rocksexual assaultKASU's Morning Edition
KASU Newsroom
See stories by KASU Newsroom