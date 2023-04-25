Man files lawsuit against Diocese of Little Rock and two churches over alleged sexual abuse by now-deceased Pocahontas priest

An anonymous White County man has filed a lawsuit against the Diocese of Little Rock and two churches where a now-deceased Catholic priest from Pocahontas served as pastor.

The man alleges that he was sexually abused by the priest, Richard Davis, when he was a 10-year-old altar boy 42 years ago. According to a report by the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, the man, referred to in the suit as "John Doe," is seeking compensation for vicarious liability for Davis' actions, as well as negligence, negligent supervision and retention of an employee, failure to protect him, and premises liability.

The Diocese of Little Rock said that this is reportedly the first time anyone has made allegations against Davis. Doe is asking for a jury trial to rule on compensatory and punitive damages.

