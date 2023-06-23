© 2023 KASU
Justice & Crime
Local and Regional Headlines
Local and Regional Headlines

Arkansas Supreme Court Justice Robin Wynne dies

KUAR | By Josie Lenora
Published June 23, 2023 at 7:58 AM CDT
A member of the Arkansas Supreme Court died Wednesday. According to Arkansas Business, Associate Justice Robin Wynne of Little Rock died at age 70. His cause of death is unknown.

A graduate of Harvard and the University of Arkansas School of Law, Wynne was reelected to a second eight-year term in November. He was reelected in a nonpartisan runoff election with 58% of the vote.

“Our democracy depends on a fair, impartial and independent judiciary,” he told the Arkansas Advocate in November.

Before being elected, Wynne sat on the Arkansas Court of Appeals and was a partner at Wynne & Wynne Law Firm. He also served briefly as a state representative in the 1980s.

Wynne hailed from Fordyce, and is survived by his wife and four children.

In a statement, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders said she was “saddened.” She said she met with him before his death.

“Justice Wynne could have been anything,” she said. “A pastor, a politician, a businessman – and chose instead to devote his life to Arkansans and the law. For that, we are all eternally grateful.”

