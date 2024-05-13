Vigil held for a Craighead County Inmate

A vigil was held on May 10th for Brock Austin Tyner, a 21-year-old Craighead County inmate who died while in custody. The vigil was held outside Wash Time Coin Laundry where he was arrested.

Police on May 3rd were dispatched for a "crisis intervention" call. Police on the scene reported Tyner speaking extremely rapidly and incoherently.

According to the report, Tyner told Officer Payton Perkins who arrived on the scene he had taken Phencyclidine, PCP. Tyner had asked for help several times as stated in the police report.

Tyner was arrested for public intoxication. Hours after being booked, Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said Tyner was taken by an ambulance to a local hospital where he died.

Tyner's Grandmother Phyliss Kitterman was at the Vigil. Kitterman told KASU News that she wanted him to be remembered for his humor and wanted good stories shared.

"He was the love of my life. I helped raise that boy. You could be sad as sad could be, but he would come in and some of the stuff that he would do and say would have you cracking up,” Kitterman said.

She said she remembers his humor and hopes to see his funny stories being told.

“He touched many people's lives. I mean he was a clown he would have you laughing no matter what,” Kitterman said. “I’m going to miss him so terribly.”

Sherry Prunty came to the Vigil in support of the Tyner family. Her son Jayden Prunty died during a confrontation with an officer in February 2022.

The Jonesboro Sun reports that Prunty is suing the city, police, and the arresting officer for the wrongful death of her son.

“This young man here today should have gotten medical help. Our police are here to serve and protect, not seek and destroy. That’s what it seems like it is now,” Prunty said.

Prunty said she feels scared to call the police now.

“No one deserves to lose their life for overdosing on drugs, trying something, or getting laced, this has got to stop,” Prunty said. “You sit back because it’s not your family member, but it very well could be.”

Tyner's death is under investigation. His body has been sent to the state crime lab.