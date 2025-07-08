Democratic Party of Arkansas chair stepping down

The leader of the Democratic Party of Arkansas is stepping down.

Party Chair Grant Tennille announced Monday he's leaving his job on July 15. Tennille has led the party for roughly the past four years.

In a statement, Tennille thanked fellow party officials and said next year "promises to be the most demanding yet."

"It has been an honor to serve Arkansas Democrats for nearly four years as Chair of the party. Together, we have returned our party to strength and competitiveness, and I must extend a special thanks to the 'true believers' among us who made it happen through hard work and generosity," Tennille said.

The statement highlights some of the party's wins under Tennille's tenure, including growing the number of Democrats in the state legislature for the first time since 2006.

"During Tennille's tenure, the state party has righted its financial status, restored ethical compliance with federal election law, and both eliminated its debt and run a fiscally sound operation, while expanding staffing, political outreach across the state, and overall electoral expenditures cycle-over-cycle," the statement reads.

Tennille previously led the Arkansas Economic Development Commission under then-Gov. Mike Beebe, and worked as a journalist at the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette prior to that. Tennille had considered stepping down in 2022 amid financial concerns, but later changed his mind and successfully ran for another term.

Democratic Party of Arkansas Vice Chair Jannie Cotton will serve as interim chair. Party rules dictate officials must hold elections for a new chair within the next 60 days.

Officials say more information on upcoming leadership elections will be released Friday, following a Thursday meeting of the party's Executive Committee.

