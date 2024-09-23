Crime in the U.S. fell in 2023, FBI data show

Updated September 23, 2024 at 13:51 PM ET

Crime overall in the U.S. fell in 2023 compared to a year earlier, with significant decreases in murder and rape, according to new FBI data released Monday.

The statistics, published in the FBI’s Summary of Crime in the Nation 2023 report, show a continued downward trend in crime across the country after it surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

Overall violent crime dropped by an estimated 3% in 2023 compared to the previous year, according to the FBI report. The largest decreases were seen in murder and nonnegligent manslaughter, which fell an estimated 11.6%. Rape also saw a sharp decrease, falling by an estimated 9.4%.

Property crime also was down nationwide, dropping 2.4% in 2023 compared to the previous year. Burglary and larceny-theft saw decreases of 7.6% and 4.4% respectively. Motor vehicle theft, however, saw a significant jump. It was up 12.6% in 2023 compared to 2022.

In a statement, President Biden claimed credit for the decline, noting that when he took office "our nation had just seen the highest increase in murders ever recorded under the previous Administration."

Biden cited his administration's action is stopping the illegal flow of guns, increased public safety funding, his executive action on guns and the gun violence legislation he signed.

"The only way to continue this progress is by investing in what works," he said. "That’s why I will continue to urge Congress to fund 100,000 additional police officers and a strong ATF, invest in community violence intervention programs, and make commonsense gun safety reforms, including a ban on assault weapons."

