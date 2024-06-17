Hazmat incident reported in White County, evacuation underway

According to the White County Sheriff's Office, there is a hazmat incident involving the Union Pacific Railroad. The Sheriff's office said to avoid Highway 367 from McRae to the Bowman Road/Highway 367 intersection.

Authorities say that the train was traveling through town and “spewing toxic gas.” The gas has been identified as nitrogen oxide.

An evacuation process has started in the immediate area. Union Pacific, Beebe Fire, White County Office of Emergency Management, and White County Sheriff’s Office along with several other jurisdictions are on the scene assisting with the incident.

White County 911 said if you are in the area and start to feel sick try to get fresh air. If that does not help, call 911.