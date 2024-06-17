© 2024 KASU
Local and Regional Headlines
Here is where you can find news about Jonesboro, Craighead County, and Arkansas at large, as well as news for Missouri and Tennessee.[ Read our Mission Statement ]

Hazmat incident reported in White County, evacuation underway

KASU | By Rebecca Robinson
Published June 17, 2024 at 1:11 PM CDT
Responders at the hazmat incident at Highway 367 from McRae to the Bowman Road/Highway 367 intersection in White County posted by the White County Sherriff's Office.
White County Sheriff's Office
According to the White County Sheriff's Office, there is a hazmat incident involving the Union Pacific Railroad. The Sheriff's office said to avoid Highway 367 from McRae to the Bowman Road/Highway 367 intersection.

Authorities say that the train was traveling through town and “spewing toxic gas.” The gas has been identified as nitrogen oxide.

An evacuation process has started in the immediate area. Union Pacific, Beebe Fire, White County Office of Emergency Management, and White County Sheriff’s Office along with several other jurisdictions are on the scene assisting with the incident.

White County 911 said if you are in the area and start to feel sick try to get fresh air. If that does not help, call 911.
Local News White County
Rebecca Robinson
A 2019 graduate of Sheridan High School, Robinson graduated from A-State with a degree in multimedia journalism in December 2023. In January 2021, while working toward her degree, she was named sports editor for The Herald, A-State’s student-run newspaper.
