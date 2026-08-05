NYITCOM Professor gets Grant to research cardiovascular disease

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death across the nation, according to the Centers for Disease Control. And America’s health Rankings notes that Arkansas ranks third in the nations for adults reporting being told by a health professional they have a cardiovascular disease. Dr. Vishwa Rajagopalan, a professor of biomedical and anatomical sciences at the New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine at A-State, has been researching the impact thyroid disfunction has on cardiovascular disease. He shares the research he has been working on and how the $574,000 National Institutes of Health grant he received will help him continue that work.