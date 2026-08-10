© 2026 KASU
Your Connection to Music, News, Arts and Views for Over 65 Years
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sprawling Cities, Faster Fires: As Modern Fires Burn Hotter, Jonesboro Firefighters Struggle to Keep Up

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published August 10, 2026 at 2:43 PM CDT
Pexels

Livingroom fires are now flashing over six times faster than they have in the past, that’s according to the UL Research Institutes’ Fire Safety Research Institute. Ethan Ivy, a Jonesboro firefighter and the vice president of the Jonesboro chapter of the International Association of Fire Fighters, says the materials used to make modern furniture, such as plastic, press board, and synthetic fabrics, burn faster.
With the decrease in flashover times, fire crews now must arrive on scene and cool the environment quicker than in the past. Ivy says Jonesboro is the second largest city, geographically, in the state. However, there are parts of the city, including the Valley View School District, fall outside of the standard eight-minute response time.

Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
See stories by Lexie Burns