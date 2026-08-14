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A-State Represents Arkansas Delta in New National Rural Health Research Group

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published August 14, 2026 at 12:36 PM CDT
Institute for Rural Initiatives at A-State

A-State is representing the Arkansas Delta at the Oak Ridge Associated University’s newly formed rural health Research Innovation Cluster. The group consists of 35 research institutions from across the country and have four areas of focus: workforce development, access to care, women’s health, and preparedness and resilience. Dr. Amanda Carpenter, a professor of public health at A-State, represented the university at the kickoff meeting.

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Lexie Burns
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