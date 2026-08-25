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Cultivating Leaders at Every Stage of Life: A-State Prepares for Tenth Annual Excellence Conference

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published August 25, 2026 at 1:08 PM CDT
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A-State will be holding the tenth annual A-State Leadership Excellence Conference on September 29th from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the Reng Student Union on the Jonesboro campus. The conference will have keynote speakers, breakout sessions, and workshops aimed at helping people from high school seniors to early retirement develop and improve leadership skills. Dr. Patricia Johnston, a professor of Business Law and the Executive director of the Center for Excellence at A-State, says this year theme is “Sustaining Connection in a Changing World."
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Lexie Burns
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