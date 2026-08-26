48,000 Acres and One Big Name: Putting Bill Gates’ Arkansas Farmland Into Perspective

Recently Localize, an app that helps individuals find local farmers to buy produce from, reported that Bill Gates owns more US farmland than any other private individual, with roughly 48,000 acres in Arkansas alone. Jeffery Highnight, a professional farm manager, a real estate broker, and a partner with Glaub Farm Management, says it’s common for individuals and entities to own a large amount of land and typically they focus on growing commercial crops. However, Gates' prominence is what brings more attention to his land holdings.