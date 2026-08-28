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Arkansas Declares Breastfeeding Month To Boost Maternal And Child Health

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published August 28, 2026 at 11:48 AM CDT
University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture

Earlier this month Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared August as Arkansas Breastfeeding month to highlight the importance and long-term health outcomes it has for mothers and children. Vivian Okanume is a certified lactation counselor and a University of Arkansas cooperative extension service program associate for the Arkansas High Obesity Program. She explained the significance of proclaiming August as Arkansas Breastfeeding month and how it can help breastfeeding mothers, especially in rural Arkansas.
Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
See stories by Lexie Burns