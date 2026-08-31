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From Space To The Soil: How Farmers Can Use Historical Mapping To Reduce Financial Risk

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published August 31, 2026 at 12:09 PM CDT
More than 200 farmers, crop consultants, industry representatives and researchers gathered for the 2026 Rice and Soybean Field Day at the Division of Agriculture’s Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center on July 30. Attendees listened to presentations spanning soybean and rice breeding, precision nutrient management, weed control, irrigation, planting dates and aerial application technologies. (UADA photo)
Arkansas Agricultural Experiment/Photo courtesy of the University
More than 200 farmers, crop consultants, industry representatives and researchers gathered for the 2026 Rice and Soybean Field Day at the Division of Agriculture’s Northeast Rice Research and Extension Center on July 30. Attendees listened to presentations spanning soybean and rice breeding, precision nutrient management, weed control, irrigation, planting dates and aerial application technologies. (UADA photo)

Freely available spatial data provides farmers an opportunity to take part in precision agriculture with little financial risk. Dr. Ana Morales-Ona Smith is a cooperative extension service soil fertility specialist and a professor in the department of crop, soil, and environmental scienced for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. She says historical spatial data can show trends for entire fields. In addition, the data can be used hand in hand with things such as soil and tissue sampling to help farmers make more targeted nutrient management decisions.
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Lexie Burns
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