Study Examines How AI Data Centers Could Affect Rural Economies

Across the country, the growth of large data centers, many built to support artificial intelligence, has sparked both support and criticism in rural and urban communities. To better understand how data centers may affect rural economies, Dr. Fran Seo, a professor of rural development for the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture, simulated the impact of creating 100 jobs in an AI data center, an auto manufacturing facility and a food manufacturing facility. Seo emphasized his research focused purely on the economic impacts data centers may have during one year of operation.