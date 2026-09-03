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A Heavy Lift: Why Spray Drones Are Booming, But Manned Planes Still Rule The Skies

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 3, 2026 at 2:27 PM CDT
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In 2025 the use of agricultural spray drones was up 58.7% year over year, with about 16.4 million acres treated according to the US Ag Drone Directory. Darin Walton, the owner of Walton Agwings in Trumann, says while he has seen drones being used in Northeast Arkansas crops, he doesn’t think drones will take the place of ariel applicators. He notes drones are developing quickly, but they can’t hold enough of the necessary inputs. However, Walton explains there are situations where drones may be preferred.
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Lexie Burns
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