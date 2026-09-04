Two Mississippi County Incidents Raise Questions About Police Use of Force

During the month of August, we saw two separate incidents in Mississippi County where Arkansas State Police troopers were caught on video using excessive force. The August 1st incident with 18-year-old Alisa Hackett resulted in a federal lawsuit being filed. Another incident occurred on August 19th, where 2 officers were caught displaying a firearm, using a taser, and using hands on force. Dr. Angelo Brown, a professor of criminology at A-State, says the required number of hours an officer must train in Arkansas is much lower than other states and countries, which can impact how officers respond in situations. Brown says when incidents where excessive force is used or other inappropriate actions have been taken, internal investigations are insufficient. Instead independent investigations are often suggested in their place.