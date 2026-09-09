Arkansas Archeologist Proposes New Connection To Hernando De Soto Chronicles

Hernando De Soto crossed through the Arkansas Delta during the latter half of the 1400s, however not much is known about the specific sites he was in and where he crossed the Mississippi river. Dr. Julie Morrow, a station archeologist for the Arkansas Archeological Survey at the A-State Research Station, says there is evidence that a Greenbrier site near Desha may be what is referred to as Coligua in the Hernando De Soto Chronicles. Morrow says to better solidify the hypothesis that the Greenbrier site is what is referred to as Coligua in the chronicles, Archeologists would need to find European trade goods. She says finding those goods would help our understanding of de soto’s journey and the history of the Arkansas Delta region.