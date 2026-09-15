Beyond The Mooncake: How Chinese International Students Celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival at A-State
The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated across East Asia on the 15th day of the 8th lunar month. The celebrations are centered on family, reunion, and the full moon. Yijia Pan is an international student from China studying Graphic Design and the president of the Chinese Student Organization at A-State. She says people will gather and eat food such as mooncakes, lighting and displaying lanterns, and admire the full moon with family and community members.