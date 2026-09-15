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Hispanic Heritage Month Offers a Chance to Celebrate Culture and History

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 15, 2026 at 3:25 PM CDT
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September 15th through October 15th is Hispanic Heritage Month, which serves to recognize the cultural heritage and contributions Hispanic and Latinx communities have made to the United States. Dr. Latika Johnson, the director of Multicultural Affairs at A-State, says the university will be hosting various celebrations and educational opportunities for the campus community and the larger Jonesboro community during the month.
Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
See stories by Lexie Burns