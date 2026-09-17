How A $25 Investment Aims To Put Higher Education Within Reach For Arkansas Families

The Arkansas Brighter Future 529 Plan helps families to begin saving for education after high school. The plan is administered by the Arkansas Treasurer of State’s office and is a tax-advantaged savings and investment tool. Chris Scott, the director of Arkansas 529 programs, and Arkansas Treasurer of State John Thurston, say the funds can be used at two- and four-year colleges, universities, and trade or technical schools in the U.S. and abroad. Qualified expenses can include tuition, books, housing, software and technology. 529 accounts can be started for as little as $25, with hopes of making education more accessible and affordable for Arkansans.