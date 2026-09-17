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September is Suicide Prevention Month: A-State Expert Highlights Rising Campus Stressors

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 17, 2026 at 2:44 PM CDT
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September is Suicide Prevention Month, and according to the suicide prevention resource center, it remains the leading cause of death among college and university students in the US. Patricia Glascock, a professional councilor at the associate director of the Wilson counseling center at A-State, says students face unique stressors such as navigating financial aid and scholarships, excelling in classes, and always being aware international news, often seeing pictures and videos that can be disturbing. Glascock says stress and anxiety can manifest physically.
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Lexie Burns
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