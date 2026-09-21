An Arkansas Professor Explains Why Chuseok Solidifies Cultural Ties Worldwide

Chuseok is a deeply significant Korean lunar mid-autumn harvest that focuses on family and remembering ancestral roots. With ceremonies, such as charye, there is an emphasis on creating an intentional reunion of families, both living and those who have passed. For Korean Americans, Chuseok also acts as a way to connect with their cultural identity and heritage. Dr. Julia Jung, a professor of marketing and the faculty advisor for the Korean Student Association at A-State, explains how the continued celebration of Chuseok across Korea and the United States helps preserve the spirit of the holiday and solidifies ties to Korean culture.