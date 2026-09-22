National Preparedness Month Serves as a Reminder to Plan Before Emergencies
September is National Preparedness Month, and the Red Cross is encouraging Arkansas residents to put together go bags, emergency plans, and set up ways to communicate with family and neighbors before disaster hits. Dr. Michael Bowman, a former A-State professor and now a Red Cross Communications Team Volunteer, says the Red Cross app has lists of important items to have in go bags and cheap ways to be as prepared as possible.