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National Preparedness Month Serves as a Reminder to Plan Before Emergencies

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 22, 2026 at 3:02 PM CDT
The Red Cross
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National Preparedness Month | Red Cross

September is National Preparedness Month, and the Red Cross is encouraging Arkansas residents to put together go bags, emergency plans, and set up ways to communicate with family and neighbors before disaster hits. Dr. Michael Bowman, a former A-State professor and now a Red Cross Communications Team Volunteer, says the Red Cross app has lists of important items to have in go bags and cheap ways to be as prepared as possible.

Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
See stories by Lexie Burns