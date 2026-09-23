The Hemmingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center is Offering a Homeschool Resource Fair

The Hemmingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, along with the Matilda and Karl Pfeiffer Museum, will be hosting a homeschool fair on September 29th. The event will allow parents that homeschool their children to find local programming and resources from the museum and from the surrounding community. Shannon Williams, the director of the Hemmingway-Pfeiffer Museum and Educational Center, says the museum offers programming throughout the year that is both fun and educational for students ranging from elementary to high school.

