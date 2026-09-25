Beyond the Mooncake: How Vietnam Celebrates Its Own Mid-Autumn Traditions

The Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated across Asia. While it is commonly associated with Chinese celebrations, countries such as Vietnam also participate. Khoi Nguyen is a Vietnamese international student, a digital technology and design major, and an ambassador of the Multicultural Center at A-State. He says some traditions are shared across cultures, such as sharing mooncakes. Although, Vietnam has other traditions that are specific to their culture. He also shares that Mid-Autumn celebrations just aren't the same while he is studying away from home.