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Beyond The Uniform: Why A Veteran's Past Makes Finding Appropriate Mental Health Care Complex

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published September 28, 2026 at 1:49 PM CDT
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According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, in 2023 Arkansas had a veteran suicide rate of 51.5 per 100,000 veterans. This was well above the national average of 35.2 per 100,000. During this Suicide Prevention Month, Jana Haskins, the director of the Beck Center for Veterans at A-State, and Johnathon Mullins, the leader of A-State' Student Veterans Association, say mental health among veterans is nuanced. Often times veterans unique lived experiences make it difficult to find appropriate care. However, if they are struggling, mental health is something veterans should prioritize.

Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
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