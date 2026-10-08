Warrantless Records Or Vital Tools? Arkansas Communities Face A Growing Surveillance Split
Cities across Arkansas are discontinuing their use of Flock cameras. However, Jonesboro will still be utilizing the technology. Rick Elliot, the Chief of Police for the City of Jonesboro, says the city has 55 active Flock cameras. He explained that the police department doesn't have the manpower to monitor every car that the Flock cameras see. Instead, when there are active cases, that is when the cameras are most useful.