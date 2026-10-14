Why an Arkansas Advocate Warns Local Immigration Enforcement Could Cause Harm

State and local law enforcement in Arkansas are partaking in Immigration and Customs Enforcements 287(g) program. There are three models — the jail enforcement model, the task force model, and the warrant service officer. Each model allows law enforcement to act as immigration officers in varying capacities. Elna June, the director of Anaya's Way Immigration Advocates in Jonesboro, warns that law enforcement participating in the 287(g) program can cause harm to immigrant communities and their families.