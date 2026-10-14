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Why an Arkansas Advocate Warns Local Immigration Enforcement Could Cause Harm

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published October 14, 2026 at 11:44 AM CDT
Map of all agencies participating in the 287(g) program
Delegation of Immigration Authority Section 287(g) Immigration and Nationality Act | ICE
Map of all agencies participating in the 287(g) program

State and local law enforcement in Arkansas are partaking in Immigration and Customs Enforcements 287(g) program. There are three models — the jail enforcement model, the task force model, and the warrant service officer. Each model allows law enforcement to act as immigration officers in varying capacities. Elna June, the director of Anaya's Way Immigration Advocates in Jonesboro, warns that law enforcement participating in the 287(g) program can cause harm to immigrant communities and their families.

Local and Regional News
Lexie Burns
See stories by Lexie Burns