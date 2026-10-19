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With $175K In New Funding, Researcher Aims To Clear A Smelly Obstacle To Clean Power

KASU | By Lexie Burns
Published October 19, 2026 at 2:26 PM CDT
Dr. Chiqian Zhang, assistant professor of civil engineering, holds a check with Dr. Travis Marsico, vice provost for research, innovation and discovery.
News from A-State
Dr. Chiqian Zhang, assistant professor of civil engineering, holds a check with Dr. Travis Marsico, vice provost for research, innovation and discovery.

Sewage contains high levels of sulfur, which can produce harmful compounds which are linked to lower efficiency of wastewater treatment systems. A-State professor of civil engineering, Dr. Chiqian Zhang, received over $175,000 in funding to support his research that aims to make waste-to-energy systems more efficient and environmentally friendly. He says his work will focus on improving anaerobic digestion, which is a process can convert organic waste into renewable energy.

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Lexie Burns
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