With $175K In New Funding, Researcher Aims To Clear A Smelly Obstacle To Clean Power

Sewage contains high levels of sulfur, which can produce harmful compounds which are linked to lower efficiency of wastewater treatment systems. A-State professor of civil engineering, Dr. Chiqian Zhang, received over $175,000 in funding to support his research that aims to make waste-to-energy systems more efficient and environmentally friendly. He says his work will focus on improving anaerobic digestion, which is a process can convert organic waste into renewable energy.