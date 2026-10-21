Statewide Measures Face Arkansas Voters As The 2026 Midterm Election Begins

Early voting began on Monday, with election day just a few weeks away. On the ballot are four statewide issues: The Citizens Only Voting Amendment; an amendment to protect the right to keep and bear arms; an amendment that would allow the creation of economic development districts; and the Arkansas Water, Waste Disposal, and Pollution Abatement Facilities Financing Act of 2025. Dr. Cameron Wimpy is the department chair and professor of Political Science, and the director for the Institute for Rural Initiative's at A-State. He breaks down each of the issues and how they could impact Arkansas.