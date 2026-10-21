Watery Eyes, Coughs, and Smoke: What’s Hiding in Arkansas’s Seasonal Haze?

Farmers are currently burning crop residue such as rice stubble, corn stalks, and other left-over plant materials. While this is an efficient and cheap way to prepare fields for the next planting season, it can also cause respiratory issues in surrounding communities. Dr. Robert Hornbeck is a retired pediatrician in Jonesboro. He says each year he would see children with eye irritation, runny noses, dry itchy coughs, and increases in asthma attacks.